The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David M. Gordon - President

David M. Overton - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Etienne Marcus - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Matthew Eliot Clark - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew D. North - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Brian John Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Brian Michael Vaccaro - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

James Jon Sanderson - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC

James Ronald Salera - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer - Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

Jon Michael Tower - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Rahul Krotthapalli - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Tiffany, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q2 2025 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn call over to Etienne Marcus, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Etienne Marcus

Good afternoon, and welcome to our second quarter fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are David Overton, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Gordon, our President; and Matt Clark, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me quickly remind you that during this call, items will be discussed that are not based on historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could be materially different from those stated