BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is an attractive hybrid vehicle, capable of combining a high yield due to a fixed monthly dividend and annual yield of around 7.8% and the growth potential of leading global tech companies. We
BST: An Attractive Play For The Short Term
Summary
- BlackRock Science and Technology Trust offers a compelling blend of high yield (7.8% annual) and growth exposure to leading tech names, trading at a 6% NAV discount.
- The fund's robust recovery post-2022 and strong portfolio composition support a moderately bullish 3-6 month outlook, despite historical volatility.
- Covered call strategy enhances income but may cap upside; part of the payout is return of capital, warranting caution on long-term sustainability.
- I recommend BST for medium-term investors seeking income and growth, provided they manage risk and maintain portfolio diversification.
