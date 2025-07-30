NovoCure's Wearable Oncology Edge And Compelling Valuation

Jul. 30, 2025 12:47 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR) StockNVCR
Myriam Alvarez
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • NVCR focuses on Tumor Treating Fields wearables for GBM, mesothelioma, and NSCLC. These are its main recurring revenue verticals.
  • So far, its wearables have shown favorable safety profiles, and suggest they should be a net benefit across other oncology niches.
  • NVCR’s late‑stage PANOVA‑3 and METIS trials could continue growing their markets. Currently, management is targeting more PMA filings later this year.
  • As for their balance sheet, I have some concerns about their large amount of debt. However, fortunately, their cash burn and liquid assets help offset those risks.
  • Thus, since NVCR trades at a compelling valuation after the recent stock price decline, I feel it’s a good time to lean bullish on NVCR for the remainder of 2025.

Reloj elegante aplicación para exploración médica

baranozdemir/iStock via Getty Images

Novocure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) develops wearables that generate Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), which can be used for treating aggressive cancers. In that sense, NVCR features approved devices like Optune and Optune Gio for treating glioblastoma (GBM). NVCR’s Optune Lua instead helps

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez
2.72K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVCR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVCR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News