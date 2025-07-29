Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dirk Van de Put - Chairman & CEO

Luca Zaramella - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Peter Galbo - BofA Securities, Research Division

Megan Christine Alexander - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen, Research Division

Alexia Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Max Andrew Gumport - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Mondelez International 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions] On today's call are Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO; Luca Zaramella, CFO; and Shep Dunlap, SVP of Investor Relations.

Earlier this afternoon, the company posted a press release and prepared remarks, both of which are available on its website. During this call, the company will make forward-looking statements about performance. These statements are based on how the company sees things today. Actual results may differ materially due to the risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the company's 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings for more details on forward-looking statements.

As the company discusses results today, unless noted as reported, it will be referencing non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust for certain items included in the company's GAAP results. In addition, the company provides year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis unless otherwise noted. You can find the comparable GAAP measures and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation within the company's earnings release at the back of the slide presentation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now move to our first question. Our first question comes from Andrew Lazar with Barclays.

Andrew Lazar

Thanks very much, and thanks also for putting out the prepared remarks