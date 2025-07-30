As the S&P 500 continues to notch fresh new highs daily, investors shouldn't get overly comfortable with soaring portfolios. In my view, the best way to protect capital is to rotate more of our portfolios into catalyst-driven small and mid-cap
UiPath: Agentic AI Strategy Is Taking Off, With FCF Growing As Well
Summary
- I recommend rotating into catalyst-driven small- and mid-cap stocks like UiPath to protect capital as the S&P 500 hits new highs.
- UiPath stands out with improving sales momentum, profitability, and a raised full-year outlook, making it a compelling buy despite recent volatility.
- The company is also growing FCF at a double-digit pace while trading at a very modest ~12x forward FCF.
- Early-stage adoption of agentic AI, larger deals, and high-ARR clients provide strong upside catalysts; I remain bullish and see dips as buying opportunities.
