Nickel Industries Limited (NICMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Justin Charles Werner

Thank you, everyone, for your attendance today, and welcome to the Nickel Industries June quarter results presentation. If I can ask the moderator just to turn to the next slide, please.

Starting with safety and sustainability. LTIFR, at the end of June was 0.05, with no lost time injuries recorded during the quarter, against 4.6 million work hours registered. For the 12 months to 30 June, 18.6 million work hours have been registered with only a single LTI occurring. The company-wide 12-month rolling TRIFR at the end of June was 1.29.

We were pleased during the quarter to release our 2024 sustainability report as we move towards alignment with IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards and the Australian Accounting Standards Board Guidance.

Some of the highlights from the sustainability report were the formal establishment of the Nickel Industries Foundation, which is a big milestone for the company. That will allow us to further embed some of the programs that we have now engaged in, in terms of education, health, environmental conservation in and around the communities in which we operate and also the establishment of a biodiversity area. So we're one of a very small number of mines that have successfully been able to establish a biodiversity in close proximity to our mining area. If