For a long time, packing up and leaving small-town and rural America behind for the big city was practically a rite of passage for many. Yet in recent years, we've seen this script get flipped. High housing costs in major cities and the
Dollar General: King Of Small Towns And Rural America
Summary
- Dollar General's rural focus aligns with population trends as Americans move to small towns, making DG a compelling stock for economic resilience.
- DG's small-format stores thrive where big-box competitors can't, filling a vital retail gap in underserved rural areas and driving steady revenue growth.
- Valuation is a concern - DG trades at a higher PE than I'd like, but solid fundamentals and a 2.23% dividend yield offer some compensation.
- I rate DG a soft buy due to its unique niche and defensive qualities, but would buy more aggressively if valuation improves or in a downturn.
