Bath & Body Works: A High-Value Pick At A Discount

Bernard Zambonin
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • Bath & Body Works has a modest moat fueled by strong brand loyalty, vertical integration, and high returns, but it faces headwinds from changing consumer preferences and rising digital competition.
  • The company's asset-light model and robust capital allocation support strong operating margins and a sustained, very compelling ROIC well above its WACC.
  • Trading at depressed valuations, the stock looks particularly cheap when viewed through the lens of its strong operational performance.
  • Despite solid fundamentals, stagnant revenue growth and cautious guidance have dampened sentiment—but even a modest growth rebound could serve as a powerful catalyst for the stock.

Bath and Body Works storefront and parking lot in Houston TX.

Brett_Hondow

The Thesis

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) today is a good company that is temporarily out of favor.

The Columbus, Ohio-based specialty fragrance retailer has a narrow "moat", where it is supported by a strong brand, but its great differential tends to

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin
1.14K Followers
Equity Research Analyst at DM Martins Research.The best opportunities often don’t scream for attention. I cover stocks that are often undercovered, focusing primarily on Brazil and Latin America — but I also occasionally write about global large caps. My work can also be found on TipRanks, where I contribute regularly, and on TheStreet, where I was a frequent contributor in the past.- Disclaimer: All views expressed here are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views or official positions of DM Martins Research. My articles and analyses are for educational and informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. Always do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBWI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBWI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBWI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBWI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News