Churn in the labor market – how many workers quit voluntarily to work somewhere else, how many were discharged for whatever reason, how many retired or died, and how many were hired to fill these left-behind job openings – had gone on
About This Churn In The Job Market
Summary
- Quits fell by 128,000 in June from May to 3.14 million workers, seasonally adjusted, who walked out of their jobs voluntarily, such as to take a better job somewhere else.
- Layoffs and discharges inched down by 7,000 in June from May, to 1.60 million, seasonally adjusted, the lowest since March, and both were the lowest since June last year.
- Job openings fell by 275,000 in June from May, to 7.44 million openings, undoing part of the big jump in May.
- Hires declined by 261,000 in June from May, to 5.20 million, seasonally adjusted, which had been the largest hiring spree since February 2024.
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.