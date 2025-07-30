Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has released its H1 financial results. While we had previously signaled a strategic update following the CEO’s resignation, we no longer consider a potential recovery in 2025 achievable. Since our
Stellantis: Recovery Deferred, Near-Term Challenges Widen
Summary
- Stellantis' H1 2025 results disappointed, with sales down 13% and negative €3 billion in free cash flow.
- Key positives like inventory management and cash generation have reversed with guidance reinstated, but at the low end of expectations.
- We cut our 2025 forecasts, see no dividend in 2026, and move to a Neutral rating.
- Long-term prospects remain, but short-term caution is warranted, due to weak momentum and pricing challenges.
