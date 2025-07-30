Franklin Federal Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Overweight allocation to muni bonds with 20 or more years to maturity, security selection in A rated bonds and overweight allocation to A rated bonds.
  • Overweight allocation to muni bonds with no external credit rating, security selection in BBB rated bonds and security selection in AAA rated bonds.
  • Municipal bond valuations continue to appear attractive to us, particularly on a tax-adjusted basis, with yields near multi-year highs.
  • In a more challenging environment, strong bottom-up research and disciplined security selection will be essential to identifying relative value and potentially preserving portfolio quality.

tax free concept

anyaberkut

Performance Review

  • Over the quarter, Franklin Federal Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund underperformed its benchmark, the Linked Bloomberg 1-15/10 Year Muni Bond Index.
  • The fund’s yield curve positioning detracted from relative performance during the second quarter, primarily driven by our

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FITZX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FITZX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCITX
--
FITZX
--
FKITX
--
FITQX
--
FKQTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News