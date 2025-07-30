Net interest margin is one of the most important financial metrics for a community bank as it represents its key driver for profits. Banks aim to maximize the interest income they collect from loans without adding too much risk. In
Bankwell Financial Group's Improving Margins Tell A Story
Summary
- Bankwell Financial Group is improving net interest margin and profitability by reducing high-cost brokered deposits and resetting time deposits at lower rates.
- The bank is cleaning up its loan portfolio, reducing non-performing assets, and focusing on core deposits for lower funding costs and greater stability.
- Despite risks from high commercial real estate exposure and concentrated borrowers, recent earnings and asset quality trends are positive.
- I rate BWFG as a Buy, viewing it as a turnaround story with momentum for a strong finish to 2025.
