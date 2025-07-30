Franklin U.S. Government Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Market sentiment was volatile in Q2 2025, with mixed US Treasury yield movements and agency MBS outperforming similar-duration Treasuries.
  • Our overweight allocation to GNMA I 4.5%-5.5% coupons and security selection in select GNMA II coupons contributed positively to fund performance.
  • We expect the Fed to maintain its pause on rate cuts due to persistent inflation risks and tariff-related uncertainties, leading to higher long-term rates.
  • The MBS sector outlook remains favorable, with minimal prepayment risk, strong credit quality, and attractive relative value versus investment-grade corporates.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. US Treasury ('UST') yield changes were mixed, with shorter- and intermediate-term yields falling, while longer-maturity yields rose.
  • Contributors: Allocation to Ginnie Mae

