Franklin Managed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • US stocks rebounded in Q2 2025, driven by delayed tariffs, easing recession fears, and expectations of interest-rate cuts, supporting positive fund performance.
  • Franklin Managed Income Fund outperformed its blended benchmark, aided by strong security selection in both fixed income and equities, despite modest detractors.
  • We remain selective in equities, favoring high-quality names, and have shifted fixed income exposure toward agency mortgage-backed securities for yield and diversification.
  • The fund maintains a cautious outlook amid economic uncertainty, with a focus on diversification, active management, and risk monitoring to navigate market volatility.

ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) investment.

Torsten Asmus

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US stocks advanced during the second quarter of 2025 as equity markets rebounded from April's lows and continued to rally through June, despite bouts of volatility. Temporary delays in tariff hikes, reduced fears of a recession, growing expectations of

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FBLAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBLAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBFRX
--
FBFZX
--
FBLAX
--
FBMCX
--
FBFQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News