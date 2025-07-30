Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX ) is not only the biggest bottler in sales volume of Coca-Cola but also a great Mexican holding with a presence in 18 countries that supplies internationally the trade in logistics, beverages, healthcare, fuel, and

I'm a personal investor. I am a financial journalist with special knowledge of the real estate market. I would like to mention that I'm a friend of Ignacio Zorzoli, an article writer for Seeking Alpha, but we don't have any business or economic associations. I cover different sectors and companies than he does, and all the articles published reflect my opinions. I live in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and have over 10 years of experience in communications. I have worked for various economic institutions and currently hold positions at the Center for Economic Studies Argentina XXI (CEEAXXI), the International Foundation Bases, among others. But above all, I am a history buff, and especially the history of financial markets. I have a podcast on YouTube called Storiopolis, an independent project that seeks to tell history without ideology. There you can find episodes about the history of finance, a crucial resource when making decisions for the future.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.