Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has proven many skeptics wrong over the past several years as it increased by 75.73% over the past year to $117,366. BTC is perceived as a store of value by many investors and despite large fluctuations in its share price
NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Utilizes A Call Option Strategy To Generate Double Digit Yields
Summary
- BTCI offers a unique way to generate high monthly income from Bitcoin's volatility, with a current annualized yield exceeding 25%.
- The ETF uses a synthetic covered call strategy, trading off some BTC upside for immediate income, making it ideal for income-focused investors.
- BTCI has delivered a 54% total return since inception, combining strong income with capital appreciation, though it underperforms pure BTC exposure.
- Given BTCI's track record and a pro-crypto environment, I am bullish and plan to add it to my income-focused portfolios for future upside.
