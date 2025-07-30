Franklin New York Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Municipal bond valuations remain attractive, especially on a tax-adjusted basis, with yields near multi-year highs and positive technical market conditions supporting demand.
  • The fund outperformed its benchmark, driven by yield curve positioning and overweight allocations to unrated and intermediate-term muni bonds, despite some detractors from AAA and BBB exposure.
  • Strong bottom-up research and disciplined security selection are essential as economic growth slows and tax revenue moderates, increasing the importance of credit selectivity.
  • Risks include interest rate, credit, and geographic concentration, but stable fundamentals and positive fund flows provide a constructive outlook for muni investors.

Tax Free Financial Concept. Entrepreneur or client, Cashback After Shopping Abroad, Business, finance, mortgage rates, value added tax, or discount

chiewr

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. In early April, US President Donald Trump announced significant increases in US tariff rates as part of his "Liberation Day." Subsequently, a temporary pause (in many cases 90

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FNYZX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FNYZX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FKNCX
--
FKNIX
--
FNYZX
--
FKNRX
--
FKNQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News