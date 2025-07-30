My approach to Target (NYSE:TGT), as it is to almost any stock, has always been somewhat idiosyncratic; my last article last year recommended a buy but not for the typical reasons. I’ll come back to
Target: Strong Financials Vs. Weak Growth
Summary
- Target's financials remain solid with a low forward P/E, but revenue growth is stalling and sentiment is negative among analysts.
- My original bullish thesis hinged on Target's potential in Retail Media Networks, leveraging its RedCard and new Circle 360 subscription for customer data.
- Target Circle 360's lack of compelling benefits, especially no video streaming, and low estimated membership numbers undermine the RMN growth thesis.
- Without significant improvements to its subscription and digital advertising initiatives, I see limited upside and am cautious on TGT at current levels.
