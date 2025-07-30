The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) is not just another option writing strategy on the S&P 500 like XYLD and JEPI on paper. The methodology adds in a stock selection layer that focuses on dividend income that
FTHI's Strategy Isn't Enough To Overcome Structural Limits
Summary
- The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF's dividend-focused stock selection fails to deliver meaningful income enhancements over the S&P 500, limiting its appeal vs. alternatives like JEPI.
- The ETF's option-writing strategy offers limited downside protection and caps upside, with sector allocations and holdings closely mirroring the S&P 500.
- FTHI's yield is primarily sustained by capital return and option income, not by superior dividend yields, and its NAV growth remains modest.
- Given inconsistent performance and a high expense ratio, I rate FTHI as a Hold at best, with better options available for income-focused investors.
