SoFi's Q2 Beat Signals The Start Of A Crypto-Driven Growth Surge
Summary
- SOFI's Q2'25 earnings beat estimates, with strong revenue growth and a successful shift toward fee-based, capital-light income streams.
- Financial Services now represents 40% of revenue, showing dynamic growth and margin expansion, while Lending remains the core, most profitable segment.
- SOFI raised FY25 guidance, expects 30% annual revenue growth, and is expanding into crypto and stablecoins, unlocking new revenue streams.
- Despite valuation and macro risks, I remain extremely bullish and maintain a strong buy rating as SOFI enters a new growth phase.
