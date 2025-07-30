Monetary Authority of Singapore Policy Pause: Less Dovish, More Data-Dependent

Summary

  • The Monetary Authority of Singapore held its policy steady, but the tone was notably less dovish.
  • While MAS made no changes to its GDP growth or inflation forecasts for 2025, the qualitative assessment indicated a more optimistic outlook than before.
  • Although easing at the October policy meeting cannot be entirely ruled out, we think it's unlikely.

By Deepali Bhargava

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) opted to keep its monetary policy unchanged, maintaining the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band at our estimated level of 0.5%, along with its width and central level. We think while

