The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) opted to keep its monetary policy unchanged, maintaining the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band at our estimated level of 0.5%, along with its width and central level. We think while
Monetary Authority of Singapore Policy Pause: Less Dovish, More Data-Dependent
Summary
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore held its policy steady, but the tone was notably less dovish.
- While MAS made no changes to its GDP growth or inflation forecasts for 2025, the qualitative assessment indicated a more optimistic outlook than before.
- Although easing at the October policy meeting cannot be entirely ruled out, we think it's unlikely.
