ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 30, 2025 6:10 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. equities persevered through tariff and geopolitical scares to deliver solid gains in the second quarter.
  • The broad market S&P 500 Index returned 10.9%, swinging from a near-bear market to all-time high.
  • While the S&P 500 has broadened, the Russell 1000 Growth Index remains dominated by its eight $1 trillion+ market cap components.
  • We remain confident and committed to our more balanced, risk-aware approach to growth investing, seeking to add value through differentiated stock selection as well as ESG integration that incorporates such timely factors as climate risks and opportunities.

A person is holding a green ball with the letters ESG on it

hirun

Performance Review

  • The Portfolios’ more diversified and defensive exposure compared to our concentrated benchmark reversed from a tailwind in the first quarter to a headwind in the second. We were disappointed with the weak quarterly performance of several of our

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
TMO--
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
NFLX--
Netflix, Inc.
ETN--
Eaton Corporation plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News