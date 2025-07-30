Everyone's Chasing Oklo, But We're Stepping Back (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 30, 2025 7:22 AM ETOklo Inc. (OKLO) StockOKLO
PropNotes
8.61K Followers

Summary

  • Oklo's compact nuclear technology could be transformative for the U.S. grid, but investors are getting 'over their skis'.
  • Recent regulatory wins and partnerships validate execution, yet do not accelerate the monetization timeline.
  • As a result, the multiple has become extremely stretched, with the stock now trading at 66x-200x 2030 EBITDA. This is simply 'too' speculative for taste.
  • We remain bullish long term, but at current prices, OKLO is a hold. Existing investors can sit tight, but new buyers should wait for a better entry point.

Engineer inspecting a turbine in a nuclear power station.

Monty Rakusen

We believe in Oklo Inc.'s (NYSE:OKLO) vision.

The idea of a compact, next-generation nuclear reactor that can deliver clean, reliable energy isn’t just innovative - it’s potentially transformative for the U.S. grid.

At a time when the

This article was written by

PropNotes
8.61K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable insights to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find anywhere else.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OKLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OKLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News