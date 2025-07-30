ConocoPhillips: LNG Strategy Set To Benefit From U.S/EU Trade Deal
Summary
- ConocoPhillips is expanding its LNG business. Its stake in the Port Arthur LNG project position it well to benefit from the recent U.S./EU trade deal.
- COP's integrated LNG value chain, proprietary technology, and global partnerships give it unique size-and-scale and competitive advantages in the global LNG market.
- Nearer-term, COP's Q2 earnings (due out August 7) will be more impactful, while potential sale of Anadarko assets would support debt reduction and portfolio optimization.
- Given macro risks, supply growth, and my expectations for lower oil prices ahead, I reiterate my HOLD rating on COP, expecting a better entry point later this year.
- That said, COP's high-quality asset base, excellent operational performance, and its strong free-cash-flow profile bode well for any O&G price environment.
