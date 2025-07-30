Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernhard Montag - President, CEO & Chairman of Management Board

Jochen Schmitz - CFO & Member of Management Board

Marc Koebernick - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David James Adlington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Edward Nicholas Ridley-Day - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Graham Doyle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Julien Dormois - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Julien Ouaddour - BofA Securities, Research Division

Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Robert John Davies - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Veronika Dubajova - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers conference call.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Koebernick

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our Q3 2025 earnings call. It's great that you are tuning in again today.

At 7:00 a.m., we published our Q3 '25 results. Since then, all the related materials for today's results release are available on the IR section of the Healthineers web page.