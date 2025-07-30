Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Bernhard Montag - President, CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Jochen Schmitz - CFO & Member of Management Board
Marc Koebernick - Head of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
David James Adlington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Edward Nicholas Ridley-Day - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Graham Doyle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Julien Dormois - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Julien Ouaddour - BofA Securities, Research Division
Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division
Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Robert John Davies - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Veronika Dubajova - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers conference call.
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Marc Koebernick
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our Q3 2025 earnings call. It's great that you are tuning in again today.
At 7:00 a.m., we published our Q3 '25 results. Since then, all the related materials for today's results release are available on the IR section of the Healthineers web page.
- Read more current SEMHF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts