BASF SE (BASFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dirk Elvermann - Member of the Board of Executive Directors, CFO & Chief Digital Officer

Markus Kamieth - CEO & Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Stefanie Wettberg - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Noel - Unidentified Company

Stefanie Wettberg

Well, ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and a very warm welcome to our half year press conference of BASF SE, which today is done as a Teams call.

Thank you very much that you have dialed in. And today, we are going to present to you the financial figures for the second quarter 2025, and you're going to be talking to Markus Kamieth, who is the Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors; and Dirk Elvermann. CFO of BASF.

Let's start right away, just a few technical pieces of housekeeping. The conference language is German with a simultaneous interpretation into English. And the charts that you are going to see in the Teams meeting are in German, and the English version is available for a download under our press website, and you can see the link in the Teams chat. And I give the floor to you.

Markus Kamieth

Thank you, Nina. Good morning, and welcome to our Teams or video call. Today, we are presenting our results for the second quarter and the first half year of 2025. On July 11, we pre-released some of our key figures due to the adjustment of our full year guidance. Dirk and I will provide you with more details today and the rationale for the revised outlook.

Before we take a closer look at the sales development, let me give you a brief overview of the quarter. BASF generated EBITDA before special