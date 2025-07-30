The Sage Group plc (SGGEF) Presents at Sales/Trading Statement Conference Transcript

The Sage Group plc (OTCPK:SGGEF) Sales/Trading Statement Conference Call July 30, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Jonathan Anton George Howell

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sage's Q3 Trading Update. I'll briefly run through the key numbers and the performance of the business. And after that, we can open for Q&A.

Sage has performed well in the first 9 months, delivering good levels of growth in line with our expectations. Total revenue for the group increased by 9% to over GBP 1.8 billion as we continue to scale the business in all regions.

In North America, revenue grew by 11% to GBP 846 million, with a strong performance in Sage Intacct, together with continuing growth in Sage 200 and Sage 50.

In the UKIA region, revenue grew by 9% to GBP 539 million. This was driven by strong progress in Sage Intacct, together with further success in Sage Accounting and Sage 50.

And in Europe, revenue increased by 7% to GBP 477 million, with good growth across our cloud solutions, including Sage 200 and Sage X3.

Turning now to the main performance