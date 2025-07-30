Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cedric Pfort as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

I am an investor and analyst with a strong focus on long-term compounders, high-moat businesses, and structurally growing industries. My core interest lies in identifying durable companies with economic resilience, pricing power, and capital efficiency — the kind of businesses that outperform over time not because of market timing, but because of their intrinsic engine for value creation. My sector focus spans Technology, Industrials, and Financials, where I look for companies with scalable business models, network effects, or mission-critical offerings. I enjoy analyzing capital allocation strategies, margin trajectories, and unit economics to assess the sustainability of growth and returns. Academically, I hold a Master’s degree in Finance, where I specialized in investment theory and corporate valuation. Professionally, I have hands-on experience in portfolio management, which sharpened my understanding of risk-adjusted returns, portfolio construction, and investor psychology. Through Seeking Alpha, I aim to make high-quality investment theses more accessible. My goal is not only to present facts, but to communicate how a business works — its incentives, levers, and long-term potential — in a way that empowers readers to form their own conviction.

