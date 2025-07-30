Investor Sentiment Shifting From Nvidia To AMD?
Summary
- From a candlestick perspective, AMD’s recent price action shows clear signs of steady accumulation. Buyers are in control.
- The recent breakout in the stock suggests that momentum is building, but it remains fundamentally discounted.
- Taking a look at what could be fueling this sentiment shift beneath the surface - factors like ROCm traction, steady GPU traction with products like the MI300 and MI325X, hyperscaler relationships, and AMD’s multi-year roadmap.
Ex-trading desk at tradfi bankHead of Investment Research at KRIMaster in Finance
Recommended For You
About AMD Stock
Compare to Peers