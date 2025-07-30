Securitas AB (publ) (SCTBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCPK:SCTBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 3:30 AM ET
Magnus Ahlqvist
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first half update. We're making good progress, and we are glad to deliver a strong Q2 report. So let us go straight to the highlights. We're recording good development across all segments, and the organic growth increased sequentially to 5% in the quarter from 3% in Q1, and a very strong recovery in North America is the driver of the increase. The operating margin improved 40 basis points versus last year to 7.3%. And all business segments supported the profitability improvement, and we noted improvements in both business lines and especially strong in Technology & Solutions.
As announced last quarter, we have done an extensive strategic assessment of the government business within Critical Infrastructure Services and have decided to close this down. The business is not aligned with our long-term strategy. The outlook in terms of value creation opportunities and healthy profitability in this part of the market is limited. And we have assessed a number of different options in the last few years, but due to the underlying performance of the business, we have concluded that the best option is to close the business down. And we will, of course, do this in an orderly fashion, supporting both our clients and people.
From a strategic perspective, this is another important step in creating a sharper and more focused company. The group operating margin, excluding this business would have been
