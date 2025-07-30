With incredibly elevated valuation multiples complicating the path forward for the S&P 500, investors have to get a little creative when it comes to positioning our portfolios for the remainder of 2025. My primary focus is to avoid crowded
Bandwidth: Ignore Market Sentiment And Buy The Dip
Summary
- Shares of Bandwidth sold off ~20% after a beat-and-raise in Q2, opening up a fresh buying opportunity in a battered stock.
- On top of beating Q2 estimates, Bandwidth also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA expectations.
- AI voice products are gaining traction, and management expects accelerating growth in the back half of FY25.
- At <1x EV/FY25 revenue and <7x EV/FY25 EBITDA, Bandwidth's valuation is a bargain for a recurring revenue business with improving fundamentals.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.