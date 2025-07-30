Melexis NV (MLXSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Melexis NV (OTCPK:MLXSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Van Griensven - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Biron - MD, CEO & Director

Philip Ludwig - Investor Relations Director

Conference Call Participants

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Janardan Nedyam Menon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Marc Hesselink - ING Groep N.V., Research Division

Michael Roeg - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Ruben Devos - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Philip Ludwig

Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Joining us today for Melexis' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. I am Philip Ludwig, Investor Relations at Melexis. And today, I'm joined by our speakers CEO, Marc Biron, and CFO, Karen Van Griensven.

Marc, please go ahead.

Marc Biron

Thank you, Philip. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this earnings call. I will briefly discuss our second quarter performance. then I will hand over to Karen for our financial overview and outlook. Second quarter sales grew sequentially and has included in-quarter customer orders. we are able to support this increase of these short-term orders because of the inventory we continue to build up in order to be ready for the next upturn in demand.

We have recorded double-digit quarter-on-quarter sales growth in both China and EMEA. Sales for automotive applications were 88% of the total sales, and I would like to highlight powertrain sales, which grew both for internal combustion engine and electric motors. In interior lighting, where we have a leading position, sales were also up to double digits. Sales for beyond automotive applications were 12% of total sales. We have mainly outperformance in cooling fans for consumer appliances and data centers.

While today, these applications are a