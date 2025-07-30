The stock market is sitting at frothy levels, especially as we head into a Q2 earnings season that is seeming, so far, to confirm that macroeconomic trends are still shaky. Amid an overbought stock market, I'm emphasizing careful stock
Okta: Unlock Value As Competitors Are Scouted For M&A Deals (Upgrade)
Summary
- I've doubled down and increased my position in Okta, Inc., the single sign on/identity security company, and am upgrading the stock to a strong buy.
- Palo Alto Networks has been speculated to be in talks to acquire Okta's competitor CyberArk, which is trading at a ~15x forward revenue multiple versus Okta's ~5x multiple.
- This deal could spotlight OKTA stock's value and reset its valuation higher, even without a deal of its own.
- Okta is growing backlog at a double-digit pace while keeping headcount flat, which raises the possibility of revenue acceleration amid substantial margin gains.
