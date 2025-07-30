Political Calculations' initial estimate of the total market capitalization of new homes sold in the United States ticked up again in June 2025. The first estimate of the time-shifted trailing twelve-month average of the total value of new homes
New Home Market Cap Rises As Number Of Sales Decline
Summary
- Political Calculations' initial estimate of the total market capitalization of new homes sold in the United States ticked up again in June 2025.
- The first estimate of the time-shifted trailing twelve-month average of the total value of new homes sold during the month is $29.37 billion.
- Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which make up more than 10% of U.S. home sales, would rise to a rate of 650,000 units.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!