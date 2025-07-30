HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Danone S.A. (OTCQX:DANOY) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Georges Bahjat Elhedery - CEO, Member of the Group Management Board & Executive Director

Manveen Pam Kaur - Group CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Amandeep Singh Rakkar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Benjamin Toms - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Gurpreet Singh Sahi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jiahui Yan - China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Katherine L. Lei - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Kunpeng Ma - China Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the analyst and investor webinar on the 2025 Interim Results for HSBC Holdings plc.

For your information, this webinar is being recorded.

I will now hand over to Georges Elhedery, Group CEO.

Georges Bahjat Elhedery

Welcome all to today's call. I'm joined by Pam. Before Pam takes you through the second quarter numbers, I will cover three items: our first half performance, the external environment, and the progress we're making against the targets we set out.

Turning to our performance. The momentum we saw in the first quarter continued into the second quarter. Our half year performance was strong. Excluding notable items, revenue in the first half grew 6% to $35.4 billion. Profit before tax was 5% higher at $18.9 billion. On the same basis, annualized return on tangible equity was 18.2%, up 1.2% year-on-year.

Our four businesses sustained momentum in their earnings. In our Hong Kong home market business, we attracted 100,000 new-to- bank customers every month this year on average, reflecting strong customer growth and solid deposit inflows. In our U.K. home market business, our loan book grew by $6 billion over the quarter on a constant