Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its Q2 2025 results yesterday, and the market did not react positively, with a 2% drop in aftermarket trading. It would seem that the company is experiencing some difficulties in increasing its volume market share, mainly due
Mondelez: Aggressive Pricing Risks Compromising Growth
Summary
- Mondelez International's Q2 2025 results show revenue growth driven by aggressive pricing, but volumes are declining across most segments due to high cocoa costs.
- Management remains confident in brand strength and plans further price hikes, but I am skeptical about volume recovery, especially in North America.
- Despite solid fundamentals, sustainable dividends, and opportunistic buybacks, Mondelez now trades at a fair valuation with limited upside potential.
- I rate Mondelez as a hold; it's no longer undervalued, and I would wait for a pullback before considering a new position.
