Alphabet: Search Dominance, Cloud Growth, And Upside Potential
Summary
- Google is evolving into a diversified tech powerhouse, with Gemini and the Google Cloud Platform driving enterprise adoption of next generation technology.
- Core businesses like Search and YouTube ads continue to grow at a double digit pace, with Shorts and visual search adding new revenue streams.
- Heavy capital expenditures are weighing on free cash flow generation in the near term but are incredibly important for the company's success over the long run.
- Despite regulatory and competitive risks, my DCF analysis and fundamental outlook on the business support a STRONG BUY rating.
