GlobalFoundries: 'Made In U.S.' Momentum Won't Do Anything For Near-Term Financials

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GlobalFoundries is becoming the face of chip-making in the U.S., but we think it has high exposure to weakening smart mobile device business line.
  • Onshoring momentum and U.S. foundry status offer long-term potential, but financial benefits will take time to materialize.
  • We think GlobalFoundries has its work cut out for it and don't see a convincing enough near-term catalyst to upgrade GFS stock to a buy ahead of Q2 earnings results.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

Closeup Waving American US Flag in the Sunlight

LeMusique

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is scheduled to report on August 5th before the market; this is where we’ll get eyes on their Q2 '25 results, after a disappointing Q1 with the stock trading down post-report

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.93K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News