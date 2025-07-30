VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck

Summary

  • BTC surged to new all-time highs above $123K, fueled by dollar weakness, rising fiscal pressures, and the House’s passage of pro-crypto bills during July’s “Crypto Week."
  • The Core Scientific-CoreWeave deal validated AI infrastructure pivots, but shareholder dilution and strategic absorption sent a warning: execution matters.
  • ETH ETPs pulled in $2.2B during Crypto Week—nearly 30% of their all-time flows - triggering ETH/BTC outperformance and the sharpest BTC dominance drop of the year.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hits new ATHs amid macro tailwinds. Miners rerate on AI pivot validation, but not equally. ETH ETPs drive rotation, pulling record $2.2B during ‘Crypto Week’ and denting BTC dominance.

Three key takeaways for mid-June – mid-July:

