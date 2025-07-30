To me, sky-high stock markets are not a reason to be complacent, but instead cautious. I'm shying away from this year's winning momentum stocks and increasing my allocation toward cash. Within the equities I'm keeping in my portfolio, I'm focusing primarily on small/mid-cap stocks that
Palo Alto Networks: Priced For Perfection, Amid Strong Execution (Upgrade)
Summary
- Palo Alto Networks has continued a recent streak of strong execution, with revenue growth accelerating slightly in its recent Q3 results.
- The company's platformization strategy is driving solid ARR growth and customer stickiness, but cloud competition and legacy firewall risks persist.
- Palo Alto Networks' valuation is stretched at ~12x forward revenue and ~32x forward FCF, risking a potential correction.
- I'm upgrading PANW to "Neutral," as it's a solid performer, but not a "Buy" at these levels.
- The company's pending acquisition of CyberArk throws another wrench into the story. CyberArk's ~$20 billion deal value is a stretch for Palo Alto Networks' ~$8 billion in cash.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.