Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) has done well as the world's largest independent omnichannel SSP (sell-side advertising platform) and the largest independent programmatic CTV marketplace.
The company's two main segments are CTV (Connected TV, that is, streaming) and DV (Digital Video), and it seems to be in
If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks.
We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.