ClearBridge Growth ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. equities rebounded strongly in Q2, with growth stocks and mid-caps leading gains; our portfolio outperformed via IT, financials, and consumer staples picks.
- Key contributors included Broadcom, Robinhood, CrowdStrike, and Snowflake, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals and UnitedHealth Group weighed on performance.
- We remain confident in our holdings' strong market positions and pricing power to weather tariff-related cost inflation and macro uncertainty.
- Our balanced approach combines offensive and defensive stocks, with active sector rotation and ESG integration, aiming for resilient growth across cycles.
