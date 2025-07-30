ClearBridge Growth ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. equities rebounded strongly in Q2, with growth stocks and mid-caps leading gains; our portfolio outperformed via IT, financials, and consumer staples picks.
  • Key contributors included Broadcom, Robinhood, CrowdStrike, and Snowflake, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals and UnitedHealth Group weighed on performance.
  • We remain confident in our holdings' strong market positions and pricing power to weather tariff-related cost inflation and macro uncertainty.
  • Our balanced approach combines offensive and defensive stocks, with active sector rotation and ESG integration, aiming for resilient growth across cycles.

Team Analyzing ESG Goals for Sustainable Business Development.

findfootagehq/E+ via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: U.S. equities rebounded strongly from tariff and geopolitical scares to deliver healthy gains in the second quarter. The S&P 500 (SP500), (SPX) returned 10.9% in the quarter, swinging from a near

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOOD--
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
SNOW--
Snowflake Inc.
IT--
Gartner, Inc.
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
VST--
Vistra Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News