BrandywineGLOBAL - Corporate Credit Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • High-yield credit markets rebounded in Q2, outperforming investment grade, supported by strong demand for yield and potential trade deals.
  • The strategy underperformed its benchmark due to macro headwinds, security selection challenges, and a tilt toward smaller, publicly traded high-yield issuers.
  • Despite recent underperformance, I remain positive on high-yield's resilience, attractive income, and contractual maturities amid ongoing policy uncertainty.
  • I expect performance to improve as macro headwinds subside and management teams continue bondholder-friendly actions and successful liability management exercises.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: After initially widening upon the announcement of tariffs in early April, U.S. investment-grade and high-yield credit spreads narrowed to produce positive returns for the quarter and year-to-date. Potential trade deals and overall solid demand for yield supported credit

