EWU: Why UK Stocks Could Beat The S&P 500 The Next 3-5 Years

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EWU offers a compelling relative value versus SPY, with attractive valuation, higher dividend yield, and other relatively strong features versus the S&P 500.
  • The UK market, via EWU, is less exposed to tech concentration risk than the S&P 500, making it a useful hedge in uncertain times.
  • Currency trends and global macro shifts could favor non-US equities like EWU over the next 3–5 years, especially if the US dollar weakens.
  • Pair trading EWU with inverse S&P 500 ETFs can enhance alpha and risk management, encouraging investors to look beyond US-centric strategies.
  • Sungarden Investors Club members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Political flags of United Kingdom and United States of America on table. concept of negotiations, collaboration and cooperation of countries. agreement between governments.

Diy13

In this historically-obsessed S&P 500 market, I can make a strong case, albeit on a relative basis, for EWU, the largest ETF that tracks the US's former "boss" nation, the United Kingdom. OK, so it's been nearly 250 years. But there's a history, a lot of cultural overlap, some enduring

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
8.18K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I regularly own Long, inverse and option positions on most of the primary tickers for this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
EWU
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News