Cardiff Oncology: Data Update Resolves Some Signals

Galzus Research
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • Onvansertib continues to show dose-dependent activity in KRAS-mutated mCRC, with response rates improving up to 49% in the high-dose arm.
  • Recent data are less dramatic than early interim results, reflecting typical regression to the mean and leaving some questions unanswered until the next update in Q1 2026.
  • CRDF's cash position is stable for now, but a future financing need is likely as the company advances toward a pivotal phase 3 trial.
  • Despite muted data and near-term volatility, I remain cautiously optimistic and reaffirm my buy rating, seeing high potential if risks are managed.

A group of small arrows propelling a big arrow

Richard Drury

Topline Summary and Update

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) is a company I've been following for quite some time now, and back in May, I prepared an article going over an anticipated data readout. This upcoming presentation of

This article was written by

Galzus Research
2.31K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News