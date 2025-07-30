How Japan Balances A Weaker Yen And Rising Prices

CME Group
Summary

  • Japan has been grappling with deflation for decades, a condition in which the value of money increases relative to goods and services.
  • The recent period of positive inflation, driven in part by the weaker yen, has enabled the Japanese government to begin reducing its deficits and debt ratios.
  • A significant yen rally could push Japan back toward deflation, potentially undermining the government's recent progress in fiscal responsibility.

The new Japanese 10,000 yen note

By Erik Norland

At a Glance

  • Japan is grappling with the yen's depreciation, which has both positive and negative implications
  • A weaker yen can help combat deflation and reduce national debt but leads to higher inflation for consumers and businesses

Over the past 13 years, the Japanese yen has lost nearly half its value against the U.S. dollar. This development has presented both benefits and drawbacks for the Japanese economy. Intriguingly, both the positive and negative aspects stem from the same factor: inflation.

Japan has been grappling with deflation for decades, a condition in which the value of money increases relative to goods and services. While this might seem like a positive development, it has made it difficult for the government to address its budget deficit, which has been around 6% of GDP. Consequently, Japan's national debt ratio has soared to over 200% of GDP.

japan public and private debt

Inflation: A New Reality

The recent period of positive inflation, driven in part by the weaker yen, has enabled the Japanese government to begin reducing its deficits and debt ratios. This is a positive development for the nation's long-term fiscal health.

However, this newfound inflation comes at a cost. Japanese consumers are increasingly vocal about rising prices, impacting their purchasing power. Businesses are also feeling the impact, as the cost of imported goods climbs, directly affecting their input costs.

Business Perspectives on Exchange Rate Equilibrium

A recent survey conducted by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce (JCCI) highlighted these concerns by asking business owners about their preferred yen-to-dollar exchange rate. The consensus among respondents indicated a preference for the yen to trade between 100 and 130 against the U.S. dollar. With the yen currently trading around 146, this suggests the yen would have to appreciate by 10% to 30% to reach what businesses deem a more stable and beneficial range.

USD JPY before and after negative rates

However, a significant yen rally could push Japan back toward deflation, potentially undermining the government's recent progress in fiscal responsibility. Balancing these competing interests is a delicate task for policymakers, who must navigate the complex interplay between exchange rates, inflation and economic stability.

