Franklin Rising Dividends SMA Q2 2025 Commentary
Summary
- US stocks advanced during the second quarter of 2025, despite a sharp pullback in early April.
- Stock selection in the financials and industrials sectors added relative value, as did a lack of exposure to real estate stocks.
- Overall, sector allocation and stock selection weighed on relative performance, with health care, consumer discretionary and communication services as the largest sector detractors.
- We remain optimistic about the opportunities we see across sectors in the US equity market.
