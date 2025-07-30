ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Q2 saw extreme volatility, with small-cap growth stocks rebounding sharply after early declines, ultimately outperforming value peers and posting strong gains.
  • Our quality-focused, high active share portfolio modestly underperformed the benchmark, with IT sector weakness and select holdings offsetting gains in health care and consumer discretionary.
  • We continue to add new ideas across sectors, benefiting from improved biotech exposure and strong execution in names like BWX Technologies and Construction Partners.
  • Despite macro uncertainty and tariff risks, small-cap valuations are near historic lows, and we see potential for improved performance as earnings growth accelerates in 2025.

money

Aleksander Tumko/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: This was a quarter of extremes, with "Liberation Day" tariff announcements driving the benchmark Russell 2000 Growth Index down as much 12% in the first weeks of April before a furious rally saw the index end

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About SASMX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SASMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SASMX
--
SBPYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News