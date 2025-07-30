ClearBridge Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. equities rebounded in Q2 2025, with the S&P 500 returning 10.9% as trade tensions eased and markets hit all-time highs.
  • Our strategy outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index, driven by strong stock selection in utilities, communication services, and materials.
  • We see higher inflation and slower growth ahead due to tariffs and immigration, favoring real assets like gold and copper as portfolio insurance.
  • We remain constructive on AI enablers and value sectors tied to industrial activity, while monitoring risks from fiscal deficits and geopolitical shifts.

Golden Candlestick on Gold Dark Background, Illuminating Financial Analysis and Trading Success

Key Takeaways

  Markets: U.S. equities bounced back from a first-quarter correction and survived tariff, growth and geopolitical scares to deliver solid gains in the second quarter of 2025. The broad market S&P 500 ((SP500), (SPX)) Index (SP500, SPX) returned 10.9%. Stocks fell to begin the quarter after President Trump

